CNN’s Ana Navarro: ‘I Hope’ Trump Walks Into A Den Of Lions

CNN contributor Ana Navarro said in a tweet Monday that she hopes President Donald Trump walks into a den of lions.

Navarro was responding to an on-air comment made by Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro about Trump’s ability to win fights. Pirro said rhetorically, “I’m convinced Trump would walk into a den of lions and come out a winner.

I hope he was watching. Maybe he tries it. 🦁 https://t.co/Cey556NzaH — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 11, 2018

“I hope he was watching. Maybe he tries it,” Navarro tweeted, implying that she hopes to see the president injured or killed by a den of lions. – READ MORE

