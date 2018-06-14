True Pundit

RATINGS BLOWOUT: This Program Dominated All Of TV During North Korea Summit

The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was one of the most anticipated events of the year, and it showed in the ratings, as Fox News’ Sean Hannity dominated all of television — not just cable — during the historic event.

Fox News’ coverage of the historic meeting between the two leaders topped cable news, earning the top ranking in both total day and primetime for total viewers as well as the coveted 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The highest rated of Fox News’ coverage was Hannity’s program, which dominated all of television with 5.9 million total viewers, beating out all of broadcast primetime and all of cable.

FNC’s “Hannity” (5.9 million P2+ and 1.486 million A25-54) beat ABC’s “The Bachelorette” (5.493 million P2+ and 2.023 million A25-54), and CBS’s “Mom” (4.812 million P2+ and 1.411 million A25-54).- READ MORE

