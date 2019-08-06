DOJ Expected To Release Bruce Ohr 302 Reports, Other Documents This Week

The DOJ will release a cache of FBI documents early next week related to Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who – along with his CIA-linked wife Nellie, had extensive interactions with Christopher Steele during the period in which the FBI was using the former British spy’s fabricated dossier against the Trump campaign.

In a court filing submitted last Thursday, Justice Department lawyers said the agency will provide FBI notes of interviews conducted with Ohr to Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group that sued for the records last year. Justice Department lawyers said the agency had initially determined that the Ohr transcripts, known as 302s, should be withheld in full. But “after further review in conjunction with DOJ’s preparation of its motion for summary judgment, DOJ has decided to release the requested records in part to Plaintiff,” the lawyers said. “DOJ will make this release to Plaintiff by August 5, 2019.” –Daily Caller

According to the Daily Caller‘s Chuck Ross, Judicial Watch filed suit on September 10 for a dozen 302 reports – which are summaries of FBI interviews with suspects or witnesses. The lawsuit sought reports compiled between November 22, 2016 and May 15, 2017.

Last August, emails turned over to Congressional investigators revealed that Bruce Ohr was Steele’s conduit to the Obama administration – as Ohr was the #4 DOJ official at the time and reported to former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. – READ MORE