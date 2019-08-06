CNN to Host Second Gun Control Town Hall After Shootings

CNN is hosting a gun control town hall following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

The network announced in a tweet on Monday that Prime Time host Chris Cuomo will lead a discussion on August 7 in the slot where his 9:00 p.m. show airs.

CNN to host a @CuomoPrimeTime town hall, AMERICA UNDER ASSAULT: The Gun Crisis on Wed., Aug. 7 from 9-10pm ET led by @ChrisCuomo. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 5, 2019

The network hosted a similar town hall after a shooter gunned down 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February 2018. At the town hall, students asked Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.), Sen. Bill Nelson (D., Fla.), and Rep. Ted Deutch (D., Fla.) whether they would disavow the National Rifle Association and support bans on so-called “assault weapons.”

Students also pressed NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch about the organization's support for firearm ownership in the United States. Someone in the crowd heckled Loesch, calling her a "monster," as Loesch said that she believes that the Parkland shooter was an "insane monster" who never should have had access to a firearm.