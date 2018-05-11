DOG & PONY SHOW: Senate Intel to Hold Closed Hearing with Clapper, Brennan and Comey on Alleged Russia Election Meddling

Remember, the Swamp always protects its own.

So much for grilling the likes of James Comey, John Brennan and James Clapper in a public hearing.

That’s far too dangerous for the Senate when some if its own members, or colleagues in the House, could be compromised by answers about the concocted and tainted Russian meddling election probe.

The Swamp likes to control the lies and information long before it reaches your ears.

Or the misinformation.

A live perfomance is just too damn risky.

Aren’t you glad that Your tax dollars underwrite this endless drama and nonsense?

If these people worked in a corporate setting they would have been fired and/or locked up by now.

