True Pundit

Politics TV

Maxine Waters explodes on House floor: I resent ‘making America great again’! (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters doesn’t want to hear any talk about making America great, especially if it’s coming from a straight white man.

Waters went off the rails at a recent House debate when Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly had the audacity to suggest the country needed to shift focus from what divides to what unites. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Maxine Waters explodes on House floor: I resent ‘making America great again'! - The American Mirror
Maxine Waters explodes on House floor: I resent ‘making America great again'! - The American Mirror

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters doesn’t want to hear any talk about making America great, especially if it’s coming from a straight white man. Waters went off the rails at a recent House debate when Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly had the audacity to suggest the country needed to shift focus from what divides to what unites.…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: