Arizona woman, 31, stalked date, said she wanted to bathe in his blood in one of 65,000 texts, police say

After one date, an Arizona woman reportedly decided her best chance to gain a man’s affection was through texts. Lots of texts. Sometimes 500 per day. A total of 65,000.

Jacqueline Ades, 31, of Phoenix, was arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment after allegedly sending thousands of messages — including one stating she wanted to bathe in his blood.

Ades met the victim, a Paradise Valley man who was not identified, through a dating site, FOX10 Phoenix reported. The two went on one date, but Ades allegedly became infatuated and continued to pursue the man. He said Ades sent him about 65,000 texts and there were times he received 500 messages a day from her, according to FOX10.

The man reported Ades to police twice last year after she parked outside his residence and kept texting him, FOX10 Phoenix reported. Police escorted the woman off the victim’s property, but the incident allegedly set Ades off.

Ades allegedly started to send threatening messages to the man, including one when she said she wanted to bathe in his blood, according to the station.

“Oh what would I do with your blood! I’d wanna bathe in it,” one text read, according to court documents.

“You do whatever you have to do to get here…but don’t ever try to leave me .. I’ll kill you .. I don’t want to be a murderer,” another message stated, according to officials. – READ MORE

