DNC Withdraws Its Sponsorship of the Women’s March

The Democratic National Committee has withdrawn its sponsorship of the Women’s March, amidst controversy over the ties of the group’s co-chairs to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and allegations of anti-Semitism.

The DNC joins other groups that have withdrawn sponsorship, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and EMILY’s List, Jewish News Syndicate reports. The National Organization for Women and the NAACP also appear to have removed their official support for the Women’s March.

Tali Goldsheft, a Brooklyn-based critic of the Women’s March leaders, said on Twitter that about 300 other groups are no longer listed as partners with the march.

AFL-CIO, NARAL, GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, NRDC, OXFAM, Greenpeace, Amnesty and other major orgs are no longer listed as @womensmarch partners. Out of over 500 orgs that were previously listed as a sponsor or partner of the @womensmarch, only 200❗️ remain affiliated. (1/2) — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) January 12, 2019

The Women's March has been embroiled in controversy over its leaders' affiliation with Farrakhan. In October, Farrakhan referred to Jews as "termites." He has also attacked "that Satanic Jew," called Jews "the mother and father of apartheid," and said that "when you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door."