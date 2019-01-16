CNN’s Joan Walsh: ‘Disgusting, ‘ ‘Appalling’ That Trump Joked About Melania Making Salad

Cnn Commentator Joan Walsh Melted Down Monday, Calling It “disgusting” And “appalling” That President Donald Trump Joked About Melania Trump Making Salads For An Event At The White House.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”That’s appalling. It seems to me like the president will not be happy until there is not one single female Republican voter in the country. It’s incredibly sexist,” Walsh said.

“We aren’t all here to make salads for men. It’s disgusting,” she also said.

This was in response to Trump joking that First Lady Melania Trump could make salads for an event at the White House where Clemson football players were invited to celebrate their championship win.

​​​​​​”So I had a choice. Do we have no food for you? Because we have a shutdown, or do we give you some little quick salads that the first lady will make, along with, along with the second lady, they’ll make some salads,” Trump said Monday.

“And I said, you guys aren’t into salads. Or do I go out, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, do I go out and send out for about 1,000 hamburgers? Big Macs. So, we actually did that.” – READ MORE