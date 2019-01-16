‘Gang of 20’ emerges in Senate to push for a border wall deal

Senate lawmakers have formed a new bipartisan “gang” to try to resolve the impasse over border wall funding that has caused the longest government shutdown in history.

The group includes 20 Senate lawmakers — 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats — according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. Cornyn is not in the gang but is a member of the GOP leadership team and has been briefed on the discussions so far.

“My hypothesis is when federal employees start missing their paychecks, that changes the picture,” Cornyn said. “A lot more Senate Democrats are under pressure. If people start breaking off, maybe there is a chance to end the impasse.”

Cornyn said he also talked to “a senior Senate Democrat about some ideas of what we could do,” but he added a proposal would ultimately have to meet President Trump’s demand for border wall funding, which Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have so far refused.

“I”m glad they are talking, but no real progress yet, other than talking,” Cornyn said, referring to the gang.

It’s been nearly six years since the Gang of Eight organized an immigration bill that envisioned a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants in exchange for tougher border security measures and language aimed at ensuring immigrants don’t overstay their visas. The Gang of Eight bill passed in a 68-32 vote in the Senate, but it was never taken up in the Republican-led House. – READ MORE