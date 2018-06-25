Bill Clinton says Loretta Lynch meeting on tarmac was innocent

Former President Bill Clinton told investigators that he didn’t think the investigation into wife Hillary Clinton’s emails “amounted to much, frankly” and thus found nothing wrong with initiating an impromptu meeting with the attorney general on a Phoenix airport tarmac.

Mr. Clinton testified to investigators that he believed he knew the “truth of that whole thing.” He said he did not want to snub Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch when he walked the 30 yards from his private jet to hers. He told her she was doing a great job and that she was his favorite Cabinet secretary.

The airport scene — at times chaotic as a Lynch aide tried to break up the meeting but got stopped by security and as Mr. Clinton kept talking longer than Mrs. Lynch wanted — is captured in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 500-plus-page report on the Clinton email saga.

Mr. Clinton said his motive was innocent.

“I just wanted to say hello to her, and I thought it would look really crazy if we were living in [a] world [where] I couldn’t shake hands with the Attorney General you know when she was right there,” he said, according to the Horowitz report.

The inspector general’s inquiry focused on how the FBI investigated and exonerated Mrs. Clinton before the Nov. 8 election. As secretary of state, Mrs. Clinton used an unsecured, at-home server to conduct government business. She stored a number of emails that contained highly classified material. – READ MORE

