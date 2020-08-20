DNC Ratings BOMB: ‘Jumped Off A Ratings Cliff’

The Democratic National Convention (DNC), which is virtual this year because of coronavirus-related precautions, has struggled badly with ratings.

According to numerous reports, DNC viewership this year has “jumped off a ratings cliff,” as radio host Hugh Hewitt put it.

On Monday, the first night of the convention, the DNC was down about 25% from the equivalent night in 2016, according to CNN.

“According to Nielsen the six biggest TV networks averaged a combined total of 19 million viewers during the 10 p.m. hour, which was the only hour that NBC, ABC and CBS showed live,” CNN reported Tuesday. “The same six networks had almost 25 million viewers combined during the first night of the DNC in 2016.”

The report added that DNC officials insist online streaming for the event was “up.”

And it got worse for the Democrats by Tuesday, dropping off a stunning 48% in broadcast viewership compared to 2016. – READ MORE

