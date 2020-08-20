Biden Flips the Script and Attacks Trump’s Intellect: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Competent Enough’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is raising questions about President Donald Trump’s intelligence and his ability to do the job.

Addressing what he said is Trump’s failure to handled to COVID-19 pandemic, Biden said, “You know, I used to think it was because of his personality, but I just don’t think he can intellectually handle it.”

“I don’t think he’s competent enough to know what to do. He just waved the white flag,” he added.

Biden has frequently been on the receiving end of attacks from Trump regarding his mental acuity, as IJR reported.

Biden's wife, Jill Biden, was recently asked if attacks on the former vice president's cognitive abilities are a "fair attack." She said, "No, it's ridiculous."

