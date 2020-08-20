Juvenile detention officer suspended for ‘racist’ post about fatal shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant: ‘Should’ve ducked’

A New Jersey juvenile detention officer was suspended for a racist social media post about the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant earlier this month in North Carolina, NJ.com reported.

Rome Smith, who works for Cumberland County, was commenting on Facebook about Hinnant’s Aug. 9 execution-style shooting reportedly carried out by 25-year-old neighbor Darius N. Sessoms, the outlet said.

Smith, who is black, wrote that Cannon “should’ve ducked” and put responsibility for the killing on the boy’s parents, NJ.com said, citing screenshots of Smith’s post.

“Y’all always trying to sneak diss and discredit a black person being killed innocently by police,” Smith also allegedly wrote, according to NBC News. “Blame Cannon’s parents for not watching him!!! F Y’ALL.”

Cannon was riding his bicycle in front of his father’s house when Sessoms, who is black, allegedly shot the 5-year-old. Cannon’s 7-year-old and 8-year-old sisters reportedly witnessed the shooting. First responders transported Cannon to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. – READ MORE

