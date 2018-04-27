True Pundit

Politics

DNC Pledging $2 Million To ‘Buy’ Hillary’s 2016 Data

Posted on by
Share:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton continues to earn money from her own party for the data her most recent presidential campaign collected.

According to a recent report by The Intercept, organizations aligned with Democratic Party campaigns ahead of the 2018 midterm elections have agreed to pay a total of more than $2 million for email lists, proprietary software, voter data and other campaign information.

The largest portion of that payment came from the Democratic National Committee, which has pledged $1.65 million. That money has been pledged to Onward Together, a Clinton-backed political action committee.

An additional $700,000 came from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the right to rent access to the campaign’s email list.

The investment is just a small part of the party’s overall strategy to take back the reins of Congress in November. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

DNC Pledging $2 Million To 'Buy' Hillary's 2016 Data
DNC Pledging $2 Million To 'Buy' Hillary's 2016 Data

That number also represents roughly how much debt the party has incurred so far this election cycle.

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: