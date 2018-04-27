DNC Pledging $2 Million To ‘Buy’ Hillary’s 2016 Data

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton continues to earn money from her own party for the data her most recent presidential campaign collected.

According to a recent report by The Intercept, organizations aligned with Democratic Party campaigns ahead of the 2018 midterm elections have agreed to pay a total of more than $2 million for email lists, proprietary software, voter data and other campaign information.

The largest portion of that payment came from the Democratic National Committee, which has pledged $1.65 million. That money has been pledged to Onward Together, a Clinton-backed political action committee.

An additional $700,000 came from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the right to rent access to the campaign’s email list.

The investment is just a small part of the party’s overall strategy to take back the reins of Congress in November. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1