James Woods’ prayer for Jim Acosta’s ‘survival’ is 1 of the FUNNIEST things on Twitter
Earlier this week, Variety published a piece about how intense it is for the Leftist media to try and cover the President of the United States … no seriously. They wrote about Jim Acosta, April Ryan and others like they were storming the beach at Normandy because Trump is ‘combative.’
It was hilarious and incredibly mock-worthy.
We pray for their survival. Can’t imagine anything so dangerous or challenging. Three very brave women! pic.twitter.com/CXXMp0HEZN
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 25, 2018
Especially the picture of Jim Acosta by himself, Twitter had fun with that for HOURS. – READ MORE
