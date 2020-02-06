DNC host committee suspends top two officials amid investigation into ‘toxic work environment’

The host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention suspended its top two officials on Monday over allegations of a toxic work environment and other shady shenanigans.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intercepted a letter to staff for the 2020 convention that explains committee president Liz Gilbert and Adam Alonso, chief of staff, will be on paid leave amid an investigation into “concerns about the work environment.”

Those concerns involve allegations of “a toxic culture rife with power struggles, backbiting and mismanagement” that have plagued the host committee in recent months. The investigation also follows criticism of Gilbert and Alonso continuing to work for New Jersey Democrats during their full-time gig with the committee, according to the news site.

“It’s one of the worst — if not the worst — I have worked on,” an unidentified party official told the Sentinel.

The New Jersey Democratic Party also severed ties with Alonso, who was collecting $15,000 a month for consulting work while also working in Milwaukee.

Joe Solmonese, chief executive of the Democratic National Convention Committee, told the Sentinel the claims made by employees “present an unacceptable and upsetting environment.” – READ MORE