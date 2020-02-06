Virginia Senate Blocks Gun-Control Bill Supported By Northam

Two Virginia state Democrats joined Republicans to block a gun-control bill proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA).

The bill would have made it a felony for gun owners to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm” around that could endanger a minor, Fox News reported. Two Democrats on Virginia’s Senate Judiciary Committee joined Republicans to vote against the bill, citing concerns of increased punishments for lawful gun owners. The bill was one of eight proposed by Northam.

“This bill will keep children safe from loaded, unsecured firearms. Like Gov. Northam’s other commonsense gun safety measures, it is something that everyone — including responsible gun owners — should support,” said Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Northam.

Fox also reported: Another measure that would ban so-called assault weapons like AR-15 rifles is also in danger of falling short. Some of Northam’s gun control measures have passed in the state’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly and lawmakers will hash out the differences between both chambers in the coming weeks.

Some of the bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month; universal background checks on gun purchases; and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others. – READ MORE