Dem Senator: Iowa Caucus System ‘Should Come to an End’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) on Tuesday called for the Iowa caucus system to “come to an end.”

“I think the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end,” Durbin said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting.”

Durbin’s criticism follows a chaotic night in which results for the Iowa caucuses were delayed due to “inconsistencies” with reporting on the caucus results. NBC News reported that a source said the campaigns “can’t trust the numbers coming in.” – READ MORE