Politics
DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison BLAMES Debbie Wasserman Schultz for party’s lack of ‘long-term success’ in new fundraising email
In a new fundraising email for the DNC, Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison absolutely crushed former DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, saying “Until recently, Democrats haven’t done a great job of making the investments we need for long-term success.”
Now, we get that he didn’t mention Wasserman-Scultz by name, but who else could he mean? She ran the DNC from 2011 — 2016 when Dems experienced historic losses at every level of government. – READ MORE
twitchy.com