DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison BLAMES Debbie Wasserman Schultz for party’s lack of ‘long-term success’ in new fundraising email

In a new fundraising email for the DNC, Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison absolutely crushed former DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, saying “Until recently, Democrats haven’t done a great job of making the investments we need for long-term success.”

Now, we get that he didn’t mention Wasserman-Scultz by name, but who else could he mean? She ran the DNC from 2011 — 2016 when Dems experienced historic losses at every level of government. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1