True Pundit

Politics

DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison BLAMES Debbie Wasserman Schultz for party’s lack of ‘long-term success’ in new fundraising email

Posted on by
Share:

In a new fundraising email for the DNC, Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison absolutely crushed former DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, saying “Until recently, Democrats haven’t done a great job of making the investments we need for long-term success.”

Now, we get that he didn’t mention Wasserman-Scultz by name, but who else could he mean? She ran the DNC from 2011 — 2016 when Dems experienced historic losses at every level of government. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison BLAMES Debbie Wasserman Schultz for party's lack of 'long-term success' in new fundraising email
DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison BLAMES Debbie Wasserman Schultz for party's lack of 'long-term success' in new fundraising email

The wheels are falling off.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: