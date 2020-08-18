DNC Convention Brutally Mocked Online: ‘One Of The Worst Things That’s Ever Been On Television’

The Democratic National Convention was brutally mocked online on Monday night during the event’s opening night as many commentators panned it as boring, cringeworthy, and obscene.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson wrote: “I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did.”

Left-wing political commentator Timothy Burke wrote: “I don’t think the broadcast networks were prepared for convention programming that didn’t have ten-minute breaks between each appearance. They’re all doing analysis nobody wants.”

Progressive David Pakman wrote: “Someone please talk me off the ledge. I want to win, and the first 22 minutes of this DNC…I’m scared. Can someone tell me how great this is or something?”

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin tweeted: “The cheesy videos that used to be the space fillers in the convention have become the convention.” – READ MORE

