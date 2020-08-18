Michelle Obama: Children Are ‘Torn From Their Families And Thrown Into Cages.’ Her Husband Built The Cages.

Former first lady Michelle Obama claimed on Monday night that the Trump administration was taking children from their families and throwing them into cages but failed to mention that her husband, former President Barack Obama, was the one who built them.

Michelle Obama claimed that “right now, kids in this country are” watching “in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

Michelle’s remark was just one of many false or misleading statements that she made during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The Associated Press said that Michelle Obama’s remarks were “a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats.”

“But what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily,” the AP reported. “Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --