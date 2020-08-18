3-year-old and her father are shot dead as they played in her ‘Frozen’ dollhouse

A 3-year-old girl and her 21-year-old father are dead after a gunman opened fire on the two while they played in the toddler’s “Frozen” dollhouse at the family’s home.

A gunman fatally shot young Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, during a drive-by shooting Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Authorities said that Trinity and her father both sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the two were playing in the toddler’s dollhouse inside the home.

Authorities pronounced Waddles dead at the scene. Trinity died later from her injuries at a local children’s hospital.

Cheryl Howlett, Trinity’s grandmother, said the little girl — who she described as “beautiful, intelligent, joyous,” wished to be a princess when she grew up, and would spend “hours” playing inside the dollhouse. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --