Hillary Clinton Could Jump in the 2018 Midterms

Despite record-low approval ratings and the stench of failure, Hillary Clinton may attempt to lend a hand to fellow Democrats during the 2018 midterms.

Clinton, who famously lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, is considering lending her voice to candidates where she believes it could be helpful. The strategy, according to Clinton confidants, is to focus on candidates running in areas where Clinton scored more votes than Trump:

“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” former Rep. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.), the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman during the 2012 and 2014 election cycles, said in an interview.

“If she’s willing to go into those districts she won, she would be extraordinarily helpful,” he said.

“Trump’s numbers have only fallen in those districts, so you start there. It would be such a loss if she sat it out and a double loss if she didn’t go into those districts.” – READ MORE

