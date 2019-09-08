DNC Chair Compares Trump to a ‘Category 5 Storm,’ Says ‘Hurricane Donald’ Could Damage Democracy

Democratic National Committee Chairman (DNC) Tom Perez compared President Donald Trump to a “Category 5” hurricane headed straight for U.S. democracy.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Perez told host George Stephanopolous that he sees Trump as a hurricane that all Democrats are banding together to address.

“At the end of the day, we’re together, united around beating Donald Trump and implementing our vision of inclusion and opportunity. I’m confident that congresswoman Gabbard isn’t going to run as a third-party candidate because she has said so. She’s a talented part of the Democratic Party family. And everyone in this family is going to come together in Milwaukee and through the election because we understand it’s our democracy, as we know it, that’s on the ballot. This president, I mean, this is Hurricane Donald. And it’s a Category 5 storm. In the eye of the storm is our democracy. We need to take our democracy back. All of our candidates understand the gravity of the moment. They understand whoever wins, they’re going to be supporting the Democrat.”

Perez’s comments come as the United States and the Bahama’s are working to clean up and recover following Hurricane Dorian. The storm was a Category 5 when it hit the Bahamas, killing 43 as of Friday. Dorian weakened by the time it arrived in the U.S., but the storm still brought damage to states like North Carolina. – READ MORE