REPORT: Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton Teaming Up To Take On 2020 Democratic Field

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seeking expert advice on how to defeat the remaining 2020 Democratic presidential nominees and, according to NBC News, she’s turned to failed 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton for advice.

Earlier reports indicated that Clinton, determined to re-litigate her 2016 defeat at the hands of then-New York real estate investor Donald Trump, had been reaching out to a potential 2020 candidates, offering her sage advice (though it’s not entirely clear she’s come to terms with precisely why she lost the contest herself). A handful of candidates reportedly took her up on her offer to chat, but Warren has, NBC says, kept an open line.

“The two women have kept a line of communication open since the Massachusetts senator decided to run for president — though only a conversation around the time of Warren’s launch has been previously reported — according to several people familiar with their discussions who spoke to NBC on the condition of anonymity because of the political sensitivity of private interactions,” the outlet reported Sunday.

The contact, NBC adds, has been substantial enough to “merit attention,” and Warren and Clinton have talked so recently that the interaction was “front of mind” for the source. – READ MORE