DNA Results Prove Elizabeth Warren Faked Native American Ancestry

Pocahontas is still lying.

From the Boston Globe, the New York Times of New England:

Senator Elizabeth Warren has released a DNA test that provides “strong evidence’’ she had a Native American in her family tree dating back 6 to 10 generations, an unprecedented move by one of the top possible contenders for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

The inherent imprecision of the six-page DNA analysis could provide fodder for Warren’s critics. If her great-great-great-grandmother was Native American, that puts her at 1/32nd American Indian. But the report includes the possibility that she’s just 1/512th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back.

Wait, what? 1/512th? 1/32nd? You can’t get a scholarship with those numbers or a job as a minority.

Warren, whose claims to Native American blood have been mocked by President Trump and other Republicans, provided the test results to the Globe on Sunday in an effort to defuse questions about her ancestry that have persisted for years. She planned an elaborate rollout Monday of the results as she aimed for widespread attention.

The analysis of Warren’s DNA was done by Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert in the field who won a 2010 MacArthur fellowship, also known as a genius grant, for his work on tracking population migration via DNA analysis.

Normally tribes require you to be, at a minimum, one-sixteenth Native American to be eligible for consideration. So the DNA test actually proves Warren faked her claim to Indian identity for professional advancement https://t.co/3QV0iwogVe — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 15, 2018