Donna Brazile: Kanye ‘repeated bad stereotypes about black people’ in White House visit

Former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile said that Kanye West’s visit to the White House last week was “embarrassing” and that West “repeated bad stereotypes about black people.”

.@donnabrazile on President Donald Trump's meeting with Kanye West: "I thought it was another episode of the Kardashians, featuring Donald Trump. It was embarrassing." "You can keep your Kanye, I've got Taylor (Swift)," she tells @chrischristie https://t.co/UGWPXZtUsF #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/23zEkav22T — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) October 14, 2018

“I thought it was another episode of the Kardashians, featuring Donald Trump,” Brazile told ABC’s “This Week” regarding the visit. “It was embarrassing.”

“It’s not about a black man sitting in the Oval Office hugging a white man, it’s about a black man who did not know his history who went out there and repeated bad stereotypes about black people,” she said.– READ MORE