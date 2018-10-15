FAKE NEWS: Video Of Woman Pouring Bleach On Manspreaders Was Russian Propaganda

In a video that crashed onto social media and news sites worldwide last week, feminist activist and Russian law student Anna Dovgalyuk was shown pouring a bleach and water mixture on the crotches of unsuspecting men on the St. Petersburg Metro for their anti-feminist sin of “manspreading.”

But the vigilante attacks on “manspreaders” — men who spread their legs wide in public places — was outed last week “as a staged piece of Russian government propaganda,” the New York Post reports.

The video was first posted to Kremlin-backed, English language site “In The Now” — owned by Russia Today (RT) — but as the clip spread, “online skeptics began to question its authenticity.”

One of the men featured in the video revealed in an interview with Russian-language online magazine Bumaga that he was an actor paid to appear in the clip.

Several other men in the clip have since come forward to say that they too were paid actors, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Fake news debunking site EU vs Disinformation suggested the video was intended to stir up anti-feminist sentiment.– READ MORE