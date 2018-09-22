Pompeo: Trump may hold 2nd meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in ‘near future’

The Trump administration is working on a second summit between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“There’s still a little bit of work to do left to make sure that the conditions are right and that the two leaders are put in the position where we could make substantial progress,” Pompeo said in an interview with Fox News. “I’m hoping I’ll be back in Pyongyang before too long to make some more progress. And if that’s the case, I’m very hopeful that Chairman Kim and President Trump will get a chance to meet in the near future as well.”

Last month, Secretary Pompeo canceled what would have been his fourth trip to Pyongyang, citing insufficient progress by North Korea in dismantling its nuclear weapons program. This week, the State Department revealed Kim had agreed to the “denuclearization of North Korea, to be completed by January 2021.”

The secretary refused to set a deadline on what the United States wants North Korea to accomplish by the end of this year.

Next week, Pompeo and President Trump will travel to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. This morning, the president tweeted: "I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week!"

North and South Korea have reportedly agreed to jointly seek to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, a significant development in relations on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may seek the Olympic bid, Moon announced in remarks, according to multiple reports.

The agreement comes as part of a deal between the two leaders, signed at their summit in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

The two Koreas marched under the Korean Unification flag at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, earlier this year.