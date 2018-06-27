Border War Backfires: Dems’ Midterm Advantage Collapses, Down 60% From Start of June

A new poll by CBS News suggests that if Democrats were hoping the crush of illegal immigrants at the U.S. border would spark a “blue wave” in November’s midterms, they might need to come up with a new strategy.

Democrats are seeing their lead over Republicans in a generic ballot preference shrinking, even in a poll conducted during some of the most intense media coverage of illegal immigrants and the fate of their children when crossing into the U.S.

The CBS poll, conducted in partnership with YouGov, found Democrats holding a four-point advantage — 40 percent to 36 percent — when respondents were asked which party they would like to see win control of Congress in November. The remaining 24 percent of respondents replied “doesn’t matter” to the question.

By comparison, an NBC poll asking the same question at the beginning of June found 50 percent of respondents wanted to see Democrats take control of Congress, or 10 points higher than Republicans.

That’s a 60 percent drop in the margin enjoyed by Democrats in about a three-week period, suggesting either poor methodology by one of the two organizations, or the fact the immigration crisis has not hurt Republicans as they prepare for the midterms. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1