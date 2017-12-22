Director Rob Reiner Posts Lewd Trump/Pence Tweet. Liberals Cheer The ‘Homophobic’ Attack.

Director and actor Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Wednesday to prove yet again that he’s more than willing to go low to try to score some political points with his lefty buddies in Tinseltown. In the process, he also proved that the Left will gleefully engage in the kinds of “homophobic” attacks they condemn from the Right.

Reiner, who’s becoming notorious for nasty tweets, lashed out at President Trump and Vice President Pence in a lewd post in which he somehow managed to misspell the operative word.

“If you want to see a VP perform falatio on a POTUS, check out today’s cabinet meeting,” wrote Reiner. “Just keeping him happy before the hammer comes down.”

If you want to see a VP perform falatio on a POTUS, check out today's cabinet meeting. Just keeping him happy before the hammer comes down. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 20, 2017

As Twitchy highlights, some of the blowback on Twitter was brutal — and far more witty than Reiner’s mini-rant. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *