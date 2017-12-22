True Pundit

Director Rob Reiner Posts Lewd Trump/Pence Tweet. Liberals Cheer The ‘Homophobic’ Attack.

Posted on
Director and actor Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Wednesday to prove yet again that he’s more than willing to go low to try to score some political points with his lefty buddies in Tinseltown. In the process, he also proved that the Left will gleefully engage in the kinds of “homophobic” attacks they condemn from the Right.

Reiner, who’s becoming notorious for nasty tweets, lashed out at President Trump and Vice President Pence in a lewd post in which he somehow managed to misspell the operative word.

“If you want to see a VP perform falatio on a POTUS, check out today’s cabinet meeting,” wrote Reiner. “Just keeping him happy before the hammer comes down.”

As Twitchy highlights, some of the blowback on Twitter was brutal — and far more witty than Reiner’s mini-rant. – READ MORE

Director and actor Rob Reiner took to Twitter on Wednesday to prove yet again that he's more than willing to go low to try to score some political points with his lefty buddies in Tinseltown.
