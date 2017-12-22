Spineless Canada Decides to Abstain from, not Oppose, Anti-American Vote at U.N.

Canada abstained Thursday from a U.N. General Assembly resolution criticizing the United States for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and for deciding to move its embassy there.

The resolution passed 128-9, with 35 abstentions.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the Liberal Party, represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, said, “Canada’s longstanding position is that the status of Jerusalem can be resolved only as part of a general settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute,” according to The Hill. Freehand criticized the resolution as one-sided.

Citing “Western diplomats,” Israeli reporter Barak Ravid tweeted that Canada had considered opposing the resolution but did not want to be perceived as too aligned with the U.S. after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off aid to countries that voted to criticize the U.S. – READ MORE

