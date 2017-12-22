Venezuela: Maduro Gifts Loyal Police Officers $5 Christmas Bonus

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has gifted officers from the country’s national police force a $5 Christmas bonus, as well as an extended holiday to thank them for their loyalty to his socialist regime.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for 6,900 new members of the National Bolivarian Police (PNB), Maduro announced he would give a bonus of 500,000 Bolivares to all officers.

“I want to give a gift to the PNB through the Carnet de la Patria. Today I’m going to give you an extra Christmas bonus of 500 thousand bolivars, to give you a Merry Christmas,” Maduro said.

State propaganda channel VTV described the bonus as a “Christmas fund given to over 8 million Venezuelan families, as part of the socioeconomic policies designed to fight the economic war against the political right.”

According to latest exchange rates, 500,000 bolivares is equivalent to $4.34.

“In addition, you, graduates, have Christmas leave until January 8 to share with their families,” Maduro continued. “And I say to the PNB: thank you for the effort of 2017 and prepare ourselves for 2018, which comes with its workload, hope, and victory.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *