Director of ICE Plans to Retire from Agency

Thomas Homan, the controversial acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, plans to retire and leave his post, three people familiar with his plans said.

The announcement was expected later Monday, they said. He is expected to leave the job in June.

Mr. Homan is a longtime officer with the agency.

This story is breaking and developing.

