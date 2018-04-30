Deputy Foreign Minister Appears To Signal Iran’s Imminent Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal

Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi appeared to signal Monday the country’s imminent withdrawal from the nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration in 2015.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi says nuclear agreement “unsustainable” regardless of whether or not the U.S. withdraws, notes that Iran is “preparing all necessary options for any scenario.” (Haaretz) — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) April 30, 2018

“The Iran nuclear deal is no longer sustainable for Iran in its present form, without regard to a US exit,” Araghchi stated Monday, according to the Iranian Students News Agency.

Araghci added that Iran is “preparing all necessary options for any scenario.” – READ MORE

