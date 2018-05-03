Direct Descendant of Pocahontas Wants Elizabeth Warren to Take a DNA Test (VIDEO)

Debbie White Dove Porreco, a direct descendant of Pocahontas, said that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) should take a DNA test to prove that she is indeed a descendant of Native Americans during an interview on Tuesday.

A Massachusetts paper recently called on Warren to take a DNA test to address the controversy surrounding her heritage. Warren has said that she will not take such a test. – READ MORE

