The First Person Pompeo Thanked After Being Sworn In Shows How Different He Is From Hillary, Kerry

Pompeo thanked God in his speech and highlighted the “blessings” God has given him.

“I want to first thank God for this opportunity. For the many blessings he has granted to me in my life,” Pompeo told the president, vice-president and room of diplomats.

The departure into religious territory during his swearing-in speech is a stark departure from the Obama-era appointees. Neither Hillary Clinton or John Kerry mentioned religion or their faith in their respective swearing-in speeches, according to transcripts. READ MORE

