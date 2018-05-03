Politics
The First Person Pompeo Thanked After Being Sworn In Shows How Different He Is From Hillary, Kerry
Pompeo thanked God in his speech and highlighted the “blessings” God has given him.
“I want to first thank God for this opportunity. For the many blessings he has granted to me in my life,” Pompeo told the president, vice-president and room of diplomats.
Trump's pick for secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, was sworn in Wednesday morning at the State Department. One of the first things Pompeo did demonstrated a stark departure from his predecessors in th
The Daily Caller