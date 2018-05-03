Politics TV
Dershowitz: Mueller Has No Case Against Trump for Obstruction of Justice (VIDEO)
Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz said that he believes Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to interview President Trump because, lacking an obstruction of justice case, Mueller wants Trump to perjure himself.
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki asked Dershowitz about Trump meeting with Mueller and how much of Mueller’s case hinges on this testimony. – READ MORE
"I think [Mueller] knows he's going to end up only with a report to Congress. There is no obstruction of justice case," Dershowitz said.
ntknetwork.com