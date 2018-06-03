Dinesh D’Souza: Obama Only Indicted Me Because My Film ‘Deeply Upset Him’ (VIDEO)

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza made his first television appearance since being pardoned by President Trump.

Laura Ingraham began the interview by laughing at the “firestorm of freakouts” from the left.

“The left has freaked out more about my pardon than maybe any other,” D’Souza responded. ” I was watching something on CNN… and they were saying how ‘dangerous’ it is that I got this pardon. And I was thinking about that and it occurred to me that- I think I know what they’re getting at. It’s dangerous to them. It’s dangerous to their ideology.” – READ MORE

