WILD VIDEO: Crazed FBI Agent Does Backflip During Bar Dance Routine, Loses FBI Gun, Shoots Man in Leg

An off-duty FBI agent allegedly discharged his firearm in a crowded Denver bar early Saturday, shortly after losing the weapon while crushing a solo routine on the dance floor.

Eyewitness video of the incident — obtained by local ABC affiliate Denver7 — shows a man alleged to be an FBI agent busting out a series of slick freestyle dance moves inside a circle of cheering bar patrons at Mile High Spirits in central Denver.

For a finale, the man crouches into a squat and launches into an awkward backflip, rotating about 180 degrees before landing on his hands and slamming his feet on to the floor. The force of his acrobatics jars loose the pistol tucked into his pants at the small of his back, and it tumbles harmlessly to the floor.

That’s when things go downhill in the blink of an eye.

Responding officers took the agent to police headquarters, where he was released to an FBI supervisor, the Denver Post reported. The incident is being investigated by the the police department’s homicide unit, and the Denver district attorney’s office will determine charges.

