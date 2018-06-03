Ann Coulter Hits Joy Reid For Calling Her a Man: Liberal Women Have ‘Rolls of Fat on Their Neck’ (VIDEO)

Ann Coulter fired back at MSNBC host Joy Reid for the numerous transphobic attacks she made against her.

Coulter told Laura Ingraham about newly-discovered posts by Reid in which the two of them were the targets, wanting the prominent conservatives to “put them in a public square” in Iraq and just “leave them there” made reference in another post where they both kill themselves.

Reid also made the following attack at “Mr. Coulter.”

“No one actually loves you — and particularly, no one loves you enough to actually breed with you (provided they could figure out whether you would, in fact, be supplying the sperm, or the egg…)” – READ MORE

