Dinesh D’Souza got a felony conviction for illegal campaign donations; will Rosie O’Donnell get same treatment?

Liberal comedian Rosie O’Donnell is being accused of exceeding the legal limit for campaign donations, according to a weekend report from the New York Post.

The report claims that the Trump critic used fake names and addresses in the five donations that exceeded the limit of $2,700 per candidate.

Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution in 2014, posed the question on Fox & Friends Monday morning on whether or not O’Donnell would face charges for her alleged crimes.

“It seems clear from what we know, that Rosie broke the law and she broke the law five times,” D’ZSouza said. “So it’s in a sense an egregious violation.”

He continued, “What makes it particularly sneaky on her part is that she used four different names and five different addresses. So it seems clear that she knew what she was doing and she was trying to cover her tracks.”

D’Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 for donating $20,000 to New York politician Wendy Long. He was sentenced to five years probation, eight months in a halfway house and paid a $30,000 fine.

“Now normally, if these offenses occur a single time, particularly when there’s no corruption involved they don’t prosecute them. But they do prosecute repeat offenders and it seems clear that Rosie, in this sense, is a repeat offender,” the 57-year-old stated.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik echoed D’Souza’s remarks, writing on Twitter, “Will @Rosie be held to the same standard as @DineshDSouza for illegally exceeded campaign contribution limits?”– READ MORE

