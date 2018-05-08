Melania Trump unveils platform focused on ‘well-being of children’ from White House

First lady Melania Trump on Monday unveiled her new platform of initiatives to help kids, saying her “Be Best” campaign will focus on addressing the well-being of children, social media use and opioid abuse.

“We can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life,” she said during a speech in the Rose Garden, which was attended by President Trump.

The first lady said social media can both “positively and negatively” affect children.

“Too often it’s used in negative ways,” she said. “When children learn positive online behaviors early on, social media can be used in productive ways and can affect positive change.”

Trump has promised to tackle cyberbullying as first lady, hosting major online and social media companies at the White House earlier this year. She’s also brought that message directly to classrooms around the country. – READ MORE

