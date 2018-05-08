True Pundit

Study: Nearly 40 Percent of Top Liberal Arts Colleges Have No GOP Professors

A new study found that 39 percent of “top-tier liberal arts colleges” in the United States don’t have any Republicans on their faculties.

The study by the National Association of Scholars also found that the Democrat-to-Republican ratio was 10.4:1 among 8,688 Ph.D.-holding professors.

The ratio is 12.7:1 when two military colleges, West Point and Annapolis, are removed from the sample.

The report states that the 51 institutions accounted for in the study are among the top 66-ranked colleges in “U.S. News and World Report.” – READ MORE

