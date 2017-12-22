“Are We About to Die?” SpaceX rocket launch baffled people with an eerie light show in the sky above Southern California

SpaceX launched this Falcon 9 mission from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base, carrying a collection of 10 satellites into low-Earth orbit. The payload is destined for a constellation of communications satellites owned by Iridium Communications. SpaceX conducted a similar launch for the same company in June.

What did I just witness?? pic.twitter.com/JsHfqTsxm0 — Danny United (@dannyunited) December 23, 2017

