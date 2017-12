Watch the Heartwarming & Heartbreaking Story of a Homeless Man and His Dog, Bailey, Who Saved His Life (VIDEO)

Well, Andy and his dog, Bailey are homeless but to this unique duo the glass is half filled, not half empty.

After all, Andy would have ended his life by jumping off a bridge if his dog didn’t talk him out of it.

Sounds crazy? No, it actually makes total sense. A story that puts things in perspective.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *