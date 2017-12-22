‘Young Turks’ founder Cenk Uygur apologizes for ‘insensitive and ignorant’ posts about women

Cenk Uygur, host and creator of the liberal online news show “The Young Turks,” has apologized for a series of old blog and social media posts about women that he called “insensitive and ignorant.”

The now-deleted posts from the early 2000s, unearthed by The Wrap, were written when Mr. Uygur still considered himself to be politically conservative, he told the outlet.

An entry from 2000 complaining about his lack of sex declared that “the genes of women are flawed” because they “do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get along peaceably and fruitfully.”

Another entry titled, “Rules of Dating,” said he would break up with a woman if he hadn’t felt her “tits” by the fourth date, and that “there must be orgasm by the fifth date.”

A post from 2004 described a road trip with Mr. Uygur and David Koller, now senior vice president of operations at “The Young Turks,” in which Mr. Koller reportedly wrote that he chatted up three “whores in training.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *