WATCH: Rep. Keith Ellison Repeatedly Dodges Questions About Dems Raising Taxes On The Middle Class If They Win Big In November
On Sunday, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) appeared on MSNBC and repeatedly dodged questions from host Steve Kornacki about the Democratic Party’s position on repealing the middle-class tax cuts signed into law under President Trump.
Ellison repeatedly diminished the tax cuts being seen by middle-class Americans, calling them “a few bucks here and there,” when in reality, the cuts are significant for a great many people. – READ MORE
