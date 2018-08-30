Facebook Engineer’s Stunning Admission: “We Tear Down Posters Welcoming Trump Supporters”

According to a memo posted on Facebook’s internal message board titled “We Have a Problem With Political Diversity”, and which was published by the New York Times, senior Facebook engineer Brian Amerige confirmed Trump’s allegation writing that “we are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views” and shockingly admitted that “we claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology. We throw labels that end in *obe and *ist at each other, attacking each other’s character rather than their ideas.”

The scathing indictment of Facebook’s liberal “mono-culture” continues:

We do this so consistently that employees are afraid to say anything when they disagree with what’s around them politically.​ HR has told me that this is not a rare concern, and I’ve personally gotten over a hundred messages to that effect. Your colleagues are afraid because they know that they — not their ideas — will be attacked. They know that all the talk of “openness to different perspectives” does not apply to causes of “social justice,” immigration, “diversity”, and “equality.” On this issues, you can either keep quiet or sacrifice your reputation and career.

“These are not fears without cause” Amerige writes, and continues the stunning disclosure of the company’s biased culture, “ Because we tear down posters welcoming Trump supporters . We regularly propose removing Thiel from our board because he supported Trump. We’re quick to suggest firing people who turn out to be misunderstood, and even quicker to conclude our colleagues are bigots. We have made “All Lives Matter” a fireable offense. We put Palmer Luckey through a witch hunt because he paid for anti-Hillary ads. We write each other ad-hoc feedback in the PSC tool for having “offensive” ideas. We ask HR to investigate those who dare to criticize Islam’s human rights record for creating a “non inclusive environment.” And they called me a transphobe when I called out our corporate art for being politically radical.- READ MORE

Conservative Employees At Facebook Are Reportedly Banding Together To Stand Up To The Company’s “intolerant” Liberal Culture.

A report from the New York Times states that more than 100 politically conservative Facebook employees have formed an internal group called “FB’ers for Political Diversity,” in an effort to stand up to the “intolerant” liberal culture at the company. Brian Amerige, a senior Facebook engineer, said in a post to the new internal Facebook group:“We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views. We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack — often in mobs — anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology.”

According to people with access to the group, the aim of the conservative employees is to promote political diversity within Facebook. Apparently, the group has already upset some coworkers at the company who claim that posts in the group are offensive to minorities. These coworkers reported the page to higher-ups at Facebook, who stated that the group did not break any of the site’s rules.

Another employee stated that the group appeared to be constructive and and inclusive of different viewpoints. The creation of the group is a rare act of dissent within Facebook, which has a predominantly liberal office culture. Based on the fact that the company employs approximately 25,000 people and only a hundred have signed up for a group that promotes political diversity, it would seem that conservative viewpoints are practically nonexistent at the tech firm. – READ MORE